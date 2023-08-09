Bede food bank host coffee morning in support of Cancer Connections

Bede’s Helping Hands, who are a food bank and community shop based in the former Primrose Library in Jarrow, have raised £400 for Cancer Connections.

Founder of Bede’s Helping Hands, Tracy Beaton, explained: “The idea at the start was to do this for the memory of our mam’s passing and to help cancer connections who were a major support for our family in her final months.”

Bede’s Helping Hands hosted a coffee morning for Cancer Connections, which took place yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 8), and was attended by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe and Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon.

The coffee morning raised £400 for Cancer Connections, and Bede’s Helping Hands plan to host more coffee mornings to further raise money for other local charities.

Tracy said: “As a team we are always thinking of ways to support our community and we came up with the idea of doing coffee mornings for other small local charitable organisations, not just to help them but also to raise awareness of their organisation.”

“Our team did all the baking and one of our working partnerships, Food for Thought Pantry at Five Quarters donated the sandwiches. We would particularly like to thank the Mayor of South Tyneside and Leader of the Council Tracey Dixon for coming along and supporting us.”