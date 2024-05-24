Benefit payment dates in May 2024: When will payments be made over Bank Holidays?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dates of some payments will change as Bank Holidays impact working days throughout the month.

Days such as Bank Holidays regularly change the dates benefits receipiants will get their cash and with May offering two additional days off for the majority of workers in the country, payment dates have changed for many.

When are the Bank Holiday dates in May 2024?

The Bank Holidays in May 2024 fall on Monday, May 6 and Monday, May 27.

The remaining Bank Holiday in 2024 fall on Monday, August 26, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

When are benefit payements made around Bank Holidays in 2024?

The Government website has confirmed the majority of benefit payements, including Child Benefit payments, will be made on Friday, May 24 if payments are expected on the second Bank Holiday of May.

Later in the year payments due on the August Bank Holiday will be made on Friday, August 23 while Christmas dates will be announced closer to the end of the year.

How can I report a missing cost of living payment?

Missing payments can be reported through the Government website.

Do I need to change anything to get benefit payments around Bank Holidays?