The Bents Park Sunday Concerts are a staple of the summer schedule in South Tyneside.

The line up for this year’s Bents Park concerts has been revealed - and concert-goers are in for a treat.

A hit British DJ, Aussie superstar, disco legend and 80s artists will be heading to South Tyneside this summer for the borough’s iconic Sunday concerts.

The free open-air Sunday Concerts, staged in Bents Park, draw thousands of visitors to South Shields seafront every summer, and this year will be no exception with an exciting programme of artists confirmed.

Sunday, July 14 - Sigala

DJ and record producer Sigala will kick start the Sunday Concert series on 14 July.

Since bursting on to the music scene in 2015, Sigala has worked with some of the biggest names in pop, such as Paloma Faith (Lullaby), Ella Eyre (Came Here for Love), Becky Hill (Wish You Well), and Ella Henderson (We Got Love). His dance hits also include ‘Melody’, ‘Stay the Night’ and ‘Just Got Paid.’

Sunday, July 21 - Jason Donovan

Then, after his 2023 date was cancelled due to inclement weather, Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan will take to the stage for his rescheduled performance on 21 July, entertaining crowds with some of his best loved hits from over the years, such as ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’, ‘Especially for You’ and ‘Ten Good Reasons’.

Jason Donovan will play at Bents Park’s Sunday Concerts. Photo by Steve Schofield.

Sunday, July 28 - Sister Sledge

The 28 July line-up includes world-renowned group Sister Sledge, featuring Kathy Sledge – the signature voice of the band and best known for anthems such as ‘We are Family’ and ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer.’

Deniece Pearson, lead singer of iconic family soul-pop group, Five Star, will also perform. The award-winning band had a string of hits in the 1980s, such as ‘System Addict’, ‘Rain or Shine’ and ‘Can’t Wait Another Minute’.

The 28 July concert is being run in conjunction with Out North East to help showcase inclusivity and diversity across South Tyneside.

Sunday, August 4 - Haircut 100

British pop group Haircut 100, which had top 10 singles in the 1980s, including ‘Fantastic Day’ and ‘Love Plus One’, will help to close the Sunday Concert series on 4 August.

The concert finale line-up also includes T’Pau frontwoman Carol Decker, whose distinctive vocals graced the charts with 80s classics ‘China in your Hand’ and ‘Heart and Soul’. Pop songstress Sonia, who is best known for her hit ‘You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You’, will also perform.

The artists will be supported by local acts, including Yo Man Funk Band, Marc Rowell, Drum Young, 2 Meters Apart, The Gaslighters, Sophie Gordon and The Breakfast Club, with more to be confirmed in due course.

‘Sure to get people on their feet’

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe said: “This year’s Sunday Concert series is set to be amazing. The concerts are one of the main highlights of our annual summer festival and we’re so excited to be welcoming some incredible artists to our Bents Park stage.

“They are sure to get people up on their feet, dancing and singing along to chart topping hits from across the decades. With something for people of all ages, we expect the concerts to be as popular as ever with record crowds each week.

“It’s also brilliant to see some fantastic local performers supporting the main acts this year, giving them a chance to perform on our Bents Park stage.”

The Sunday Concerts, which attract audiences of up to 20,000 to Bents Park each week, form part of the much-loved This is South Tyneside Festival – one of the biggest and best free festivals in the country.

The three-month festival with its packed programme of live music, entertainment and family friendly events, launches in June with the Sandhaven Amphitheatre live music series, followed by the spectacular Summer Parade on Saturday 6 July.

The festival is supported by several sponsors including Port of Tyne, Minchella & Co, Colmans, Ramside Event Catering, Ocean Beach Pleasure Beach and Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.

Admission to the Sunday Concerts is free. However, a limited number of Priority tickets are available from Ticketmaster or Shop @The Word for £6 per person to guarantee access on the day. Tickets will only be available for sale until seven days before each concert from Ticketmaster, or up to 12noon on the day before each concert from Shop @The Word.

Tickets purchased for last year’s Jason Donovan concert remain valid for this year’s rescheduled concert.