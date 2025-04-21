The UK’s best and worst airports for delays have been revealed, with the average flight delay time for passengers at Newcastle and Teesside airports uncovered.

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency reveals that Gatwick has retained its position as the UK’s worst airport for flight delays, as it continues to suffer from air traffic control (ATC) disruption. But how did 21 other airports fare?

Below are the full rankings of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2024. Airports are ranked from worst to best, or from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest.

1 . Gatwick Airport Gatwick Airport - 23 minutes and 18 seconds.

2 . Birmingham Airport Birmingham Airport - 21 minutes and 18 seconds.

4 . Stanstead Airport Stanstead Airport - 19 minutes and 36 seconds.