Best of Health Awards honour ‘exceptional, compassionate care’ from heroes working under great pressure

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust is backing the our Best of Health Awards once again - hailing them as a chance to let staff know how much they are appreciated.

The Trust provides hospital services in South Tyneside and community healthcare services to people living in South Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead, with over a million patient contacts in the community every single year.

It has over 3,500 staff who care for patients at both South Tyneside District Hospital, South Shields, a number of community venues and within people’s own homes.

South Tyneside was one of the first NHS organisations in the North East, and in the country, to achieve Foundation Trust status in January 2005.

In July 2011 it became an integrated care provider delivering community healthcare services across South Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead.

Since 2016, the Trust has been working in partnership with City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust as part of the South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group.

Together, both Trusts are working under one single executive management team and serving a core population of 430,000.

Melanie Johnson, executive director of nursing and patient experience, praised staff and said the awards offer a chance to recognise their dedication. She said: “We are delighted that our Trusts are sponsoring this year’s Best of Health Awards.

“The pressures on the NHS are greater today than they have ever been but each and every day our staff in hospitals and in the community, in clinical and non-clinical roles, rise to the challenge of providing truly exceptional, compassionate care.

“These awards present an opportunity for the public and colleagues to celebrate the amazing work that they do and to recognise their continual efforts to lead improvements in patient care and to strive for excellence in all that they do.

“This is a chance to let them know how very much they are appreciated.”

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES.

GP/ Practice of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Nurse of the Year.

Community Nurse of the Year.

Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

Optometrist of the Year.

Therapist of the Year.

Care worker of the Year.

Dental Nurse of the Year.

Midwife of the Year.

Pharmacist of the Year.

Team of the Year.

Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

Long term Achievement.