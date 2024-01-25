News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

The best 8 places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

South Shields and the surrounding area isn’t short of places for you to kick off your day with a plate full of food.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:51 GMT

There are some fantastic options across South Tyneside to start the day with a bang courtesy of a big breakfast.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best places to get a full English breakfast, according to Google reviews.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sites needed 40 reviews or more to qualify.

Nothing beats a classic full English breakfast.

1. Full English breakfast

Nothing beats a classic full English breakfast. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sea Change on South Shields' Ocean Road has a 4.8 rating from 143 reviews.

2. Sea Change

Sea Change on South Shields' Ocean Road has a 4.8 rating from 143 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8-star rating from 98 reviews

3. Village Delights

Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8-star rating from 98 reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Cafe Ross in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 53 reviews.

4. Cafe Ross

Cafe Ross in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 53 reviews.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleSouth Tyneside