Big Brother: Where are the former North East housemates today?

Big Brother is back on our screens after five years, much to the delight of reality television fans.

The brand-new relaunch which is now being broadcast on ITV2 and being presented by AJ Odudu and Will Best, has been an instant hit with fans, as has the brand-new housemates.

Sadly though, there are no North East housemates taking part in the first series of the relaunch.

There is certainly still time for a North East person to join as a late entry, or maybe we will see one in a future series, but for now, we are going to take a look back at those from the region who have appeared on the show in the past and find out where they are today.

Who: Jonny Regan

Series: Three

Where did they finish? Runner up

Jonny Regan

Firefighter Jonny Regan was the first North East contestant to take part in Big Brother and finished in second place on the show.

After the show, Jonny appeared in many television adverts, but now leads a private life and has no online presence on social media.

Who: Michelle Bass

Series: Five

Where did they finish? Evicted on Day 64

Michelle Bass

Michelle was a popular housemate during her time on the series, and struck up a relationship with fellow housemate Stu.

Since leaving the show, Michelle appeared on various other television shows but now leads a fairly private life, with her husband and two children.

Who: Anthony Hutton

Series: Six

Where did they finish? Winner

Anthony Hutton

Dancer Anthony Hutton won the hearts of the nation and became the first person from the North East to win the show.

Since then, Anthony has set up his own barber shop which doubles as a cocktail bar, he also married his long-term girlfriend last year and became a father.

Who: Liam McGough

Series: Eight

Where did they finish? 3rd place

Liam McGough

While just missing out on the top spot, Liam McGough from County Durham was popular with the nation and came in third place on the show.

Nowadays Liam lives a very different life from his reality television star days as he works as a tree surgeon.

Who: Jennifer Clark

Series: Nine

Where did they finish? Evicted on Day 30

Jennifer Clark

Proud vegetarian Jennifer Clark joined Big Brother for series nine and also found love on the show with Dale Howard. The pair did eventually split after the show.

After the show, Jennifer became modelled for various magazines however, she has since stepped out of the spotlight, and doesn’t seem to have an online presence on social media.

Who: Charlie Drummond

Series: Ten

Where did they finish? 4th place

Charlie Drummond

Former Mr Gay Newcastle winner Charlie Drummond competed in series ten of Big Brother and made it all the way to 4th place.

Charlie was jailed in 2014 for 21 months, after an unprovoked assault in Newcastle.

Who: Alex Lee

Series: Twelve

Where did they finish? 3rd place

Alex Lee

South Shields-born Alex Lee competed in series twelve and came in third place due to her good-natured personality.

In an interview with DIVA Magazine in 2018, Alex came out as a gay woman, to the support of her fans.

She was active on X (formerly Twitter) until 2021.

Big Brother has also had its fair share of North East celebrities who have taken part in the Celebrity version of the show.