Colin Burgin-Plews in one of his many amazing dresses that he has used to raise money for charity. | ugc

Charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews is planning to tackle the 2025 Great North Run - even though he’s recovering from cancer.

The award-winning fundraiser known to thousands as ‘Big Pink Dress’ said: ‘I am one hundred per cent going to do it even if someone has to push me round the course in a wheelchair’.

Colin Burgin-Plews who has had surgery and chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis. | ugc

Checking for more cancer cells

He could still be facing further surgery and told the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette that he faces further tests in January.

Experts will check if he still has remnant cells of the original cancer. If he does, more chemotherapy could be on the way and he said: “I am hoping I won’t have to’.

Colin Burgin-Plews in one of his many amazing dresses. | ugc

Years of health setbacks

It would be yet another setback for Colin who has faced years of health setbacks including;

Colin Burgin-Plews who, as Big Pink Dress, raised £150,000 from his charity runs.

Facing surgery in May 2024 when doctors had to operate on his lymph nodes.

And now being told that he has Type 2 diabetes.

He runs in costumes weighing four stones

Despite it all, Colin has never stopped thinking of others and said: “I do feel fine now and I am trying to take it as easy as possible until 2025.”

Colin is a regular and familiar face in Sunderland where he supports the annual 10k race as well as many other local causes.

In his ten years of fundraising, he has raised more than £150,000 for charitable causes including Breast Cancer.

Colin Burgin-Plews collecting money as he runs the Sunderland 10k course.

Colin, 55, became famous for his charity efforts which saw him wearing extravagant dresses - some weighing almost four stones - while competing in the likes of the London Marathon and Great North Run on numerous occasions.

Nancy Sinatra and the Kaiser Chiefs

By 2019, he had raised £104,000 and worn 56 different dresses while tackling some of the biggest races in the world.

He is a friend to the stars, gets Tweets from Nancy Sinatra, and once was asked for a selfie by Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs.

He’s met Matt Baker, Phil Tufnell, Brendan Foster (his idol), Paula Radcliffe, the Archbishop of York, and Kevin Keegan.

Big Pink Dress Colin Burgin-Plews.

Colin started his mega fundraising quest 10 years ago and is showing no signs of letting up despite his cancer battle.

‘Jo has done amazing work’

This time, he is raising funds and awareness of South Shields woman Jo Shaw Pyke, who works as a counsellor at South Tyneside’s Cancer Connections charity.

Jo has spoken out about her own diagnosis, which doctors have said is incurable.

Jo Shaw Pyke is raising awareness after she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. | Other 3rd Party

Colin said: “Jo has done amazing work at Cancer Connections for 13 years helping people with consultations and she ended up getting cancer herself.

“It is a lot harder for me to fundraise now but I am 100 per doing this.”

How you can help

TIL therapy treatment trials are ongoing across Europe and the United States, but it is currently unavailable in the UK.

To find out more about Colin’s support for Jo, visit here.