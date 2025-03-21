We have so many fantastic people in the borough who deserve an OBE - this is who you would nominate.

An OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) is awarded to individuals who have made a significant contribution at a local level or someone whose work has gained a national profile.

Here in South Tyneside, we have many people who it is fair to say are deserving of an OBE.

From charity heroes to school teachers, we received hundreds of comments on social media about who you would nominate for an OBE.

Shields Gazette readers have told us who they would nominate for an OBE. | National World/Getty Images/Other 3rd Party

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Sandra Robinson: “Definitely John Stewart for all the work he tirelessly does for Hebburn Cemetery , money raised for charity and the people of Hebburn.

“John and his partner Mark worked all through Covid helping people in every way they could.

“He does this quietly with out any fuss. He never blows his own trumpet and it about time the people of Hebburn did this and he was recognised for all his work.”

Susan Sybenga: “Maria Harrison, the founder of Willows Cat Adoption Centre. She has tirelessly helped animals, particularly cats, for over 50 years.”

Bob Hannant: “Colin Burgin-Plews every time. This giant of a selfless man (our very own “Pink Lady”) has raised a humongous amount of £££££’s for cancer charities and the likes over many years, making his own amazing dresses while bringing a smile to everyone’s faces every time he walks the Great North Run.

“All while going through his own battle with cancer and the sad death of his dad.

“I honestly do not understand how Colin has not been to Buckingham Palace before now. Wouldn’t it be great to see him getting his OBE from The King with one of his frocks on, specially made by him for his special day.”

Helen Mitchell: “Ray Spencer. He's done so much for our town and literally kept The Customs House going through Covid.”

Alix Thompson: “Jason Cook, not only for providing loads of happiness and laughs but for all the work he does to support local causes and charities.

“Laffs4Kids being a big one of course.”

Paul Grooveside: “Peter Gillanders for a posthumous award. He was South Shields and then South Tyneside's Press and Publicity Officer through the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

“He conceived the 'Catherine Cookson Country' theme for the area. His ideas brought generations of tourists to the area and countless benefits to businesses in South Tyneside.”

Paul Leonard: “Ann Walsh for her dedication over the years and the amount of money she has raised for cancer charities.”

Lynne Thoburn: “Angie Comerford as the work she does for our community is second to none.

“She runs Hebburn Helps and is there for everyone even though she’s helping her mother through a hard time back and forth to hospital.

“She truly is an amazing woman.”

Sharon Bulman: “Stan Yannetta for all the brilliant displays he puts on for free and the charities than he also helps.”

Oliver Speck-Smith: “Wayne Groves - founder of The Red Bench Project - for his tireless work for mental health.”

Dorothy McKay: “Bob Latimer for his work to clean our water systems. He has been campaigning for 30 years to get our sewage systems up to standard.

“He totally deserves recognition.”

Lindsey Smith: “Mostly just the local LGBTQ scene here I’m talking about but Natalie Lascelles for helping so many local queer people, as well as her charity fundraising.”

Tracey Lynch Surtees: “The head master of Epinay School [Chris Rue]. No joking, he’s literally the best teacher ever.”

Sharlene Irving: “Lynn Millwater. She is one of the borough’s most amazing people running The People’s Angels CIC.

“The work Lynn and her volunteers do helping hundreds of families, elderly and vulnerable people is amazing and shouldn’t go unnoticed.

”Lynn and her team not only work with individuals but also with a lot of other agencies who refer into her for help and support of families/individuals in need throughout the year and go above and beyond in all that they do.”

Alison Smith: “Jean Roach c/o Lisa Roach for her unstinting, unselfish, completely dedicated and constant service to The Girls Venture Core, The RAFA club and other services dedicated to young people over many decades.”

Stacey Thompson: “Jade Thirlwall. She invests in the town, brings other celebrities, invests in our football club, has her own business and supports our local charities.”

Amanda Carrick: “Rachel Mckeith and Omar Ames. They do a lot for the people of South Tyneside - Christmas this year was amazing at the The New Sundial.

“Their work is incredible to please others.”