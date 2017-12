A bin fire spread to the guttering of a house in a South Shields street.

Officers from South Shields and Sunderland fire stations were called to Prince Edward Road just before 9pm yesterday.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service say a large bin fire had spread to guttering of a neighbouring building.

The guttering was 100% destroyed by the fire, although there were no reports of any injuries.

The blaze was put out using one hose reel.