Bishop of Durham announces his plans to retire next year

Bishop Paul will have served as the Bishop of Durham for a decade once he retires in 2024.

He was installed and enthroned as the Bishop of Durham on February 22, 2014, as he succeeded Justin Welby, the now Archbishop of Canterbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Paul was previously Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham between 2010 and 2014, and had also been Suffragan Bishop of Southampton from 2004 until 2010.

Speaking ahead of his retirement, Bishop Paul said: “It has been a huge privilege and honour to serve all the people of Durham Diocese for nearly 10 years. Being called here was an unexpected, and challenging, step.

Bishop Paul has announced he will retire as the Bishop of Durham in February 2024.

“Rosemary and I have loved the variety, beauty and challenges of this diverse Diocese.

“It is my hope and prayer that my ministry has helped God’s church truly be a blessing to our communities for the transformation of all from the Tyne to the Tees and the Dales to the Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we move away at the end of February next year we will miss the people and the places deeply. Yet we know the Diocese will be in good hands and that God will uphold and guide for all that lies ahead.”

In May, Bishop Paul was by the side of King Charles III as Bishop Assistant to the King during the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

It has been confirmed that once Bishop Paul retires, Bishop Sarah will lead the Diocese of Durham throughout the process of appointing the next Bishop of Durham.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Sarah added: “Bishop Paul will be very missed across the whole Diocese when he retires as the Bishop of Durham, but we will also be so thankful for his wise and challenging strategic leadership, prayerful care and utter commitment to us since coming to our Diocese in 2014.

“We are particularly grateful for his leadership in the hard times of the pandemic where his love for all our communities put people at the heart of all we did.

“As our Bishop he has enabled us to grow in boldness and imagination in our response to the opportunities and challenges that we encounter as we seek to be faithful disciples of Jesus.

“We look to the future thankfully and hopefully from a firm foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad