Blaze at first-floor flat was caused by blowtorch, fire service confirms

A fire at a first-floor flat was caused by a blowtorch, the fire service has confirmed.

By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 09:07
Two crews attended the fire

Fire crews from South Shields and Hebburn stations were called to a fire at a property in the Hebburn area on Monday, August 19.

They received the reports of a blaze just before 7.15pm and attended the scene soon after.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service told the Gazette: “There was a domestic fire in Hebburn at a first floor flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“There was 10% of damage caused to a timber roof.”

The fire crews believe the cause to be accidental and due to a blowtorch causing a timber frame to catch alight.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

Crews also attended a bicycle fire, rubbish and grass fires and assisted in the rescue of a horse whose legs were stuck in a hole.