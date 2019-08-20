Blaze at first-floor flat was caused by blowtorch, fire service confirms
A fire at a first-floor flat was caused by a blowtorch, the fire service has confirmed.
Fire crews from South Shields and Hebburn stations were called to a fire at a property in the Hebburn area on Monday, August 19.
They received the reports of a blaze just before 7.15pm and attended the scene soon after.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service told the Gazette: “There was a domestic fire in Hebburn at a first floor flat.
“There was 10% of damage caused to a timber roof.”
The fire crews believe the cause to be accidental and due to a blowtorch causing a timber frame to catch alight.
The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.
Crews also attended a bicycle fire, rubbish and grass fires and assisted in the rescue of a horse whose legs were stuck in a hole.