The September full moon will be this weekend

A total lunar eclipse will also be visible in UK skies for the first time in years

These are sometimes called ‘blood moons’ due to their vivid red colour

It will be a little tricky to see due to when the moon rises, but there are steps you can take to increase your odds

Amateur stargazers across the country are in for an exciting weekend, with this month’s full moon set to turn a startling red.

Sunday is the September full moon, sometimes called the corn moon. But it is also expected to edge over the horizon just in time for the UK to see a rare total lunar eclipse, the first one to be visible in our skies in over three years.

This striking spectacle is sometimes known as a ‘blood moon’. But what exactly causes its unusual appearance during an eclipse - and when, how, and where are people hoping to catch a glimpse most likely to see it? Here’s what you need to know:

A total 'blood moon' lunar eclipse as seen from Glastonbury in 2015 | (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

What actually is a ‘blood moon’?

A blood moon is another name for a total lunar eclipse, one of three kinds of moon-based eclipses we can see from Earth, according to the Royal Observatory. It occurs when the sun, the Earth, and the moon move into a straight line – leaving the moon in our shadow.

During this kind of eclipse, the moon tends to turn a “deep, dark red”. The Observatory says this is because it is illuminated only by light that has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and been bent back towards it. Its unusual hue is why it is sometimes called a ‘blood moon.’

The Earth and the moon are in constant motion as they orbit the sun, so full, partial, or penumbral eclipses, while still uncommon, do happen every now and then. The BBC reports that the last total lunar eclipse visible from the UK was in 2022 – while the next eclipse, a partial one, will be on August 28 next year, according to the Observatory.

How to watch the eclipse in the UK

Luckily for us, the moon will rise above the horizon just in time for us to see this total lunar eclipse from the UK. It will take place this Sunday evening (September 7).

The eclipse’s maximum – the point where the most light is being blocked – will be at 7.11pm, when it is still below the horizon. But the UK maximum will be 7.33pm, making this the best time to take a look if you’d like to see it in its most dramatic, red state.

If you’re a little late to the party, don’t worry. The moon will keep gradually moving out of Earth's shadows over the next two hours, exiting them completely by 9.55pm.

The eclipse should be visible anywhere with clear skies. According to current forecasts in the Met Office’s cloud cover map, some of the most unobstructed views will be across the East and South East of England, as well as in northern Scotland. There is expected to be patchy cloud over much of the rest of the country - meaning that it’s still worth taking a look no matter where you live.

It is worth noting that the moon will be quite low on the horizon during the time the eclipse takes place, so the Royal Observatory recommends keen skygazers find a high point with a clear view to the east, to get the best view.

Why is the September full moon called the corn moon?

This Sunday, the day of the eclipse, will also be this month’s full moon. The full moons have a series of popular nicknames, many of which are rooted in Native American tradition – like last month’s sturgeon moon.

The September full moon is sometimes known as the corn moon or even the barley moon, because it was when crops were gathered at the end of the summer season. Some years, it is also known as the harvest moon – a special name reserved for the closest full moon to the autumn equinox.

However, in 2025 the October full moon will actually be the closest, with the equinox set to be on September 22 this year.

