A Blue Plaque commemorating Robert Blair, the South Shields-born antiquarian who played a key role in the excavation of the town’s Roman fort, will be unveiled later today.

With the ceremony to honour Blair set to take place on Tuesday 30 September at 3.30pm at Arbeia Roman Fort on Baring Street, the 1845-born antiquarian is credited with preventing the fort's remains from being lost to housing development in the 19th century.

His efforts not only uncovered significant Roman artefacts but also helped establish what would become the country’s first public archaeological park — originally known as the People’s Roman Park, now Arbeia.

Blair’s interest in the area’s Roman history began in childhood, reportedly sparked by receiving a Roman coin found by his uncle at the Lawe Top. His passion led him to become a member of the Society of Antiquaries of Newcastle-upon-Tyne at the age of 29, eventually serving as its secretary and journal editor, roles he held for four decades, earning a medal in recognition of his service.

A skilled draughtsman, Blair travelled extensively across the North East to document ancient artefacts and buildings. Many of his detailed illustrations were compiled after his death in 1923 and are now held in the archives of Woodhorn and Durham University. The Word in South Shields holds Blair’s work specific to the excavation at Arbeia.

The plaque will be unveiled by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Jay Potts. Local historian Jean Stokes, who nominated Blair for the Blue Plaque, and representatives from Arbeia Roman Fort will also attend the ceremony.