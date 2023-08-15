Blue Plaque dedicated to Jarrow-born musician John Miles is unveiled

John Miles, a Jarrow-born musician, singer and songwriter, has been honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque in South Tyneside.

The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe, at The Customs House, where John was an Honorary Fellow.

Speaking after the unveiling, the Mayor said: “It was a great honour to unveil this special commemorative Blue Plaque to remember the life and legacy of such an outstanding musician.

“John was a ‘Jarra lad’ who became an internationally renowned artist, an incredibly gifted singer, songwriter and a great musical talent.

From left: The Mayor, Cllr John McCabe and Mayoress Julie McCabe, with South Tyneside Council Deputy Leader, Councillor Audrey Huntley, John Miles’ daughter Tanya and wife Eileen. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

“This new plaque is a fitting tribute and recognition of John’s exceptional contribution to music worldwide and to the local theatre scene.”

John, who passed away at the age of 72 in December 2021, toured the world as lead guitarist for Tina Turner, Joe Cocker and Jimmy Page, as well as having global success with the 1976 hit ‘Music’.

Tanya Walker, John’s daughter, nominated her dad for the Blue Plaque with the support of his wife, Eileen.

Tanya commented: “We are absolutely over the moon that dad has been awarded a Blue Plaque and are so happy it is at the Customs House.

The Blue Plaque dedicated to John Miles at The Customs House. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

“Dad loved the Customs House and wrote a number of musicals which were performed there.

“This Blue Plaque is so well deserved as my dad was such a talented musician who loved to North East and neve ever forgot his roots.

“It’s amazing that it will be there forever so we can all see it every time we attend The Customs House.”

Joining the Mayor and John’s family at the unveiling ceremony was Ray Spencer MBE, the Executive Director of The Customs House.

John’s daughter Tanya and wife Eileen. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Ray expressed his delight at John’s Blue Plaque being on display at the South Shields venue, where John’s music was composed for performances of The Machine Gunners, Tom and Catherine, Cuddy’s Miles, Dan Dare and The Dolly Mixtures.

He added: “John was an exceptional talent. His collaboration with Tom Kelly allowed us to produce four exceptional musicals featuring the incredible tunes of ‘Mr Music.’

“John performed across the world, but his heart always remained in South Tyneside.

“It is a huge privilege for The Customs house to be the home of this wonderful Blue Plaque.”

The Blue Plaque for John was funded by South Tyneside Council, under the local authority’s Blue Plaque scheme.

The scheme allows members of the public to put forward people or places to be recognised for their importance to local history, heritage and culture.

John Miles toured the world as the lead guitarist for Tina Turner, Joe Cocker and Jimmy Page. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Each year, the Council supports the installation of up to three new blue plaques, one funded by the Council, and the others privately funded.

At the time of writing, there are more than 30 blue plaques sited in locations across the borough.

Nominations are currently being welcomed for consideration for 2024-25.