Blue Plaque dedicated to two Jarrow-born engineering pioneers is unveiled
A Blue Plaque honouring the lives of Joseph and Robert MacGregor has been unveiled by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Cllr Jay Potts, and Audrey Huntley, on Saturday, June 21, at the Jarrow Civic Hall - formerly the Jarrow Mechanics Institute.
Robert, who was born in 1873 on James Street, gained the prestigious Queen’s Prizeman award in 1893 before going on to work across the UK, France and Belgium, before managing a shipyard in Southampton.
Joseph, who was born ten years later on Albert Road, followed in his brother’s footsteps, qualifying as a draughtsman and working abroad before managing Smiths Dock, in North Shields, during the First World War.
It was for his wartime services that Joseph received one of the earliest MBEs.
During the 1900s, the brothers invested and developed steel hatch covers, which were a safer and more reliable alternative to wooden ones.
These hatch covers went on to save countless lives at sea and revolutionised cargo handling.
As a result of their invention, the brothers founded MacGregor and Company, in Whitley Bay, to promote and sell the hatch covers - with the company still continuing to lead and shape the marine and offshore industries to this day.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here
With their company prospering, the brothers gave back to the local community by supporting youth football, the YMCA, and the North Tyneside Pipe Band, which proudly wears a crest inspired by The MacGregor’s clan.
The band even played some music at the Blue Plaque unveiling event.
The Jarrow Civic Hall was chosen at the location for the plaque as it was at the Jarrow Mechanics Institute where Robert and Joseph gained the skills that would shape their future careers as naval architects.
A commemorative brochure was produced to mark the occasion, which includes a 1949 article from the ‘Shields Daily News’ about how quickyl the hatch could be closed up - with the article stating it could be done in less than a minute.
South Tyneside’s Blue Plaque Scheme is currently on the look out for nominations for plaques to be established in 2026 - with nominations open until August 31, 2025.
Members of the public are invited to put forward individuals and structures to be recognised for their importance to local history and heritage, with the closing date for applications being in August.
You can find out more about the Blue Plaque scheme, as well as how to make a nomination at: http://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/blueplaques.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.