A thug "celebrated" in the street after he killed a decorated soldier with a single punch because he was a stranger in town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corporal Shaun Roberts, 35, a sniper with the Royal Anglian Regiment, had been on a training course in Northumberland when he and his colleagues went to Dejavu nightclub in Blyth.

Newcastle Crown Court heard as the soldiers left to head for a taxi to take them to Otterburn Barracks, their group clashed with Mason Ibbotson and his pals and violence erupted outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thug "celebrated" in the street after he killed a decorated soldier with a single punch in Blyth | Google

Ibbotson, who has previous convictions for violence, punched Mr Roberts to the ground then "raised his arms in celebration of what he had done" as the soldier lay unresponsive.

Mr Roberts, a married dad-of-four who was known as Robbo, who had served in Afghanistan and had been mentioned in dispatches for bravery when he ran into the line of fire to save another soldier, never regained consciousness and died in hospital on November 1.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court: "It appears from the statements Mr Roberts and his group were targeted by the defendant's group simply because they were not from the area."

Ibbotson, 18, of Norham Close, Blyth, who has had some boxing training in the past, admitted manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Robert Adams has today sentenced him to six years behind bars.

Judge Adams said: "It is an absolute tragedy what has occurred.

"The sentence I will impose upon Mason Ibbotson will be in accordance with the guidelines.

"It is a tragedy for all involved, demonstrating the dangers of fighting in drink, in this case a single punch ending the life of Shaun Roberts, killing him, destroying the lives of his family and undoubtedly these proceedings will ruin your life Mason Ibbotson as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Slaughter told the court CCTV, which was played at the hearing, showed the two groups gesticulating towards each other at 3.14am on October 6 last year.

There was then a physical altercation between Ibbotson and one of Mr Roberts' small group.

Miss Slaughter added: "As this was happening Mr Roberts pushed an associate of the defendant and Mr Roberts was pulled back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The defendant and others with him were beckoning for Mr Roberts to come forward, as if looking for violence.

"Mr Roberts walked to the defendant with both hands down by his side. The defendant was bouncing up and down in a boxing stance.

"The defendant punched Mr Roberts to the face, resulting in him falling to the floor in an unresponsive state.

"The defendant raised his arms in celebration at what he had done and embraced a female member of his group.

"At this point Mr Roberts was unconscious on the floor."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard as Mr Roberts' concerned group tried to tend to him, Ibbotson continued to swing punches at someone else.

As Ibbotson walked away he was heard to say "I've got blood on my hands, I think I've just killed someone" and "I'm going to get locked up".

In an impact statement, Mr Roberts' wife Ellys said her husband was "one of the most selfless people I've ever met" and that his loss has devastated the lives of their family forever.

Mrs Roberts said she had to go through the heartbreak of telling the children their daddy would never wake up and added: "No sentence will ever make any of this easier or bring him back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Army colleagues said Mr Roberts was "likeable, loyal, courageous and professional" as well as being "always fun to be around".

One colleague said: "He was one of life's absolute best, the world could do with a few more of him around."

Suzanna Proctor, defending, said the "celebration" caught on CCTV was not because Ibbotson knew he had killed a man and added: "He had no concept of the tragic consequences of what he had done."

Miss Proctor said Ibbotson is immature for his age, has mental health problems and low IQ.

The court heard Ibbotson had a troubled background that has been blighted by bereavements and he has expressed remorse.