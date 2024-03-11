Bobby wins big at Retail Week Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hanna Jackson, Managing Director at Retail Week, said: “Bobby's commitment to customers and the ScS business has been nothing short of extraordinary, earning him welldeserved recognition. His passion for service excellence and unwavering commitment to delivering the brand's customer values have truly set him apart in the delivery field.

“He literally goes the extra mile every single day for ScS, and the volume of five-star customer reviews he's received reflect that in spades. All the judges said how they'd love to have Bobby on their delivery teams! Outstanding work on the frontline of retail."

Commenting on the win, Bobby Storey from ScS said: “I’m delighted to have won the Distribution Hero award as part of the ScS team. Being part of the delivery crew, we’re the face of the ScS brand when furniture is delivered to our customers. It’s great to be acknowledged as a key colleague in the customer journey and in helping them create a home they love.”

Other big winners on the night included Lidl - beloved for its middle aisle, ironically cool own-brand socks and sliders, and top-notch in-store bakery, who became the UK’s best supermarket after taking the top gong at the glittering awards ceremony – the first time it has beaten fellow German grocer Aldi. Lidl’s win comes hot on the heels of an amazing year for the supermarket when 1.4 million more UK customers entered its doors and it reported an 18.8% increase in sales, to £9.3 billion. It’s now the third-largest supermarket in London, overtaking Asda and gaining ground on Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

And, after years of failing to impress fashion-focused customers, Marks and Spencer – which saw its holiday clothes and jeans fly last year – impressed the critics enough to reclaim its ‘Fashion Retailer of the Year’ crown.