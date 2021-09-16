Irena, 73, was first reported missing on the morning of Wednesday, September 15 after she failed to return home following a visit to the Post Office.

A search was launched and a number of inquiries were carried out to locate Irena.

Northumbria Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon that a body has now been discovered by officers in the Church Bank area of Jarrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police confirmed that a body has been found in the search for Irena Treciokiene.

A statement issued by the force said: “Formal identification is yet to take place but officers do believe the body is that of Irena.

"Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this devastating time.

“We would like to thank the public for all their help and assistance in trying to locate Irena.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.