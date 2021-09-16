Body found in search for missing pensioner last seen in Jarrow
Northumbria Police officers searching for missing Jarrow pensioner Irena Treciokiene have found a body, it was confirmed on Thursday, September 16.
Irena, 73, was first reported missing on the morning of Wednesday, September 15 after she failed to return home following a visit to the Post Office.
A search was launched and a number of inquiries were carried out to locate Irena.
Northumbria Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon that a body has now been discovered by officers in the Church Bank area of Jarrow.
A statement issued by the force said: “Formal identification is yet to take place but officers do believe the body is that of Irena.
"Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this devastating time.
“We would like to thank the public for all their help and assistance in trying to locate Irena.”