Body found in search for missing South Tyneside man David Chambers

A body has been found in the search for David Chambers.

The 59-year-old was last seen in the Western Road area of Jarrow at about 11.30am on Tuesday (October 17), and was reported missing soon after.

An investigation was launched with officers making extensive enquiries to locate David over the last three days.

However, sadly, a body was found by police in the Jarrow area this morning (Friday).

Formal identification has now taken place which confirms the body to be that of David.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this upsetting time.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Detective Sergeant Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is incredibly sad news, and is undoubtedly the worst outcome we were hoping for.

“Our thoughts are firmly with David’s family and loved ones at this tragic time – and we will continue to support them in whatever way we can.