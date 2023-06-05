A body has sadly been found in the search for missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best.

The 36-year-old was last seen at around 6.10pm on Monday, May 29 and worried family members later reported that Danielle was missing after they had not heard from her.

An extensive search was launched, and a number of enquiries were carried out to locate Danielle, but a body was found on Monday, June 5 in Marsden, South Tyneside.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it to be Danielle. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in Danielle’s death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Superintendent Mark Hall of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and not the news that we hoped to deliver to Danielle’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts go out to Danielle’s family and friends at this tragic time. We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected as they process what has happened.