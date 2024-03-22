Body found in the search for a missing Jarrow woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police leading the search for a missing Jarrow woman have confirmed that they have found a body.

Alyson Walker was first reported missing from Sunderland city centre on Wednesday afternoon (March 20).

Officers at Northumbria Police have since been carrying out extensive inquiries in the hopes of finding the 56-year-old.

Police searching for a missing Jarrow woman have sadly found a body. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Sadly, police have now confirmed that a body was found in the Boldon area of South Tyneside on the evening of Thursday, March 21.

Northumbria Police has stated that while formal identification is yet to take place, Alyson's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have thanked everyone for their help in the search for Alyson by sharing appeals and providing information on possible sightings of her.