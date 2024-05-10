Boldon Auction Galleries are set to auction off a wide selection of quirky teapots.

The auction house located on Front Street in East Boldon, has a collection of unique teapots, character inspired pots including; Darth Vader, Betty Boop, Rupert the Bear and Bart Simpson.

As well as character teapots, they will also be selling a variety of other one-of-a-kind teapots, with unique designs, vintage logos, and much more.

Boldon Auction Galleries’ next auction will be held on Wednesday, May 29.

Take a look at our gallery below of the unique teapots for sale at Boldon Auction Galleries.

