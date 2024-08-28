Boldon CA Girls FC under 7s and under 9s host charity football tournament for 4Louis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coaches and players at a South Tyneside girls football club swapped roles for a charity match.

The coaches and parents of Boldon CA Girls FC’s under 7s and under 9s swapped places with the players on Saturday, August 17, for a charity football tournament to raise money for 4Louis.

The day was in honour of Harry Jack, who sadly only lived for one hour when his parents Stacey and Shaun Coates gave birth to him at a very early stage in their pregnancy.

The pair described it “as the best hour of their lives” and were supported by North East charity 4Louis to ensure that Harry Jack’s memory will live on.

The coaching staff and parents at Boldon CA Girls FC's under 7s and under 9s swapped places for a charity football tournament. | Other 3rd Party

Since then, Stacey and Shaun have devoted their lives to doing whatever they can for 4Louis, including Shaun signing up to do this year’s Great North Run.

Coaching staff and parents at Boldon CA Girls FC decided that they would host the ‘Harry Jack Forever Tournament’ in an effort to help Stacey and Shaun raise funds and awareness for 4Louis.

The players of Boldon Girls’ under 7s and under 9s became coaches for the day while the coaching staff and parents played matches against each other and a team from 4Louis, named Harry Jack’s Heroes.

Jordan Stobbs, a coach at Boldon CA Girls FC, told the Shields Gazette that the day was a huge success and great fun for everyone involved.

Three teams took part in the 'Harry Jack Forever Tournament' to raise money for 4Louis. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “It was such a good day and a really good laugh.

“The girls were all out to seek revenge for the drills that we put them through so they made us do a really tough warm up and then the three teams played against each other in 25-minute games.

“The kids were constantly shouting at their parents throughout the matches which made it all really funny.

“It was nice to see the community spirit, the club always comes together for things like this and it was in all honour of a really good cause.”

Up and coming referee Isla Haley came along for the day to officiate the games and donated the money that she was given for the event back into the fundraising pot.

Boldon CA’s founder and chairman, Paul Smith, was also on hand to help out the coaching staff throughout the day - with the club aiming to make it an annual event.

Boldon CA Girls FC are now hoping to make the 'Harry Jack Forever Tournament' a yearly event. | Other 3rd Party

Jordan added: “The money that we raised will be going to 4Louis to help them get cuddle cots and blankets to give to hospitals to help the families that need them.

“It was such a success that we are now looking to make the ‘Harry Jack Forever Tournament’ a yearly event but rather than having parents play, make it a big one for the kids.

“There is also plans to put on a tournament for the adults as well and we even have our own ‘Harry Jack Cup’ so hopefully it will get bigger and bigger every year.”

You can view and donate to Shaun’s Great North Run fundraising by visiting: https://4louis.enthuse.com/pf/shaun-coates.