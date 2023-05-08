Sycamore Care Centre , which is located in Boldon Colliery treated their residents to a special coronation party today (Monday, May 8), with afternoon tea and entertainment.

Staff at the Boldon facility had decorated the home with coronation decorations, set up a delicious afternoon tea, and had booked a performer to sing classic hits to the residents.

Also adorning the wall were coronation drawings that had been coloured in by the residents themselves. The coloured in images were entered into a Tesco competition, and was actually won by one of the residents - a man named Edward.

A homemade, beautifully decorated cake was also made for the residents to enjoy at their coronation celebration. The red velvet cake was decorated with union jack flags and a crown. The cake was courtesy of a staff member’s partner, who kindly bakes cakes for the home on special occasions.

Two of the residents at the care home enjoying the party were Peggy, aged 100 and Marjorie aged 102, who have seen three monarchs in their lifetime.

The pair reminisced on the former Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation which took place in June 1953.

Peggy, a former nurse who was known as “the lady with the lamp”, after helping people to safety during the war, with a lamp as her only light source, told us of how she remembered the Queen’s “beautiful gown”, which she wore on her coronation day.

Peggy, 100 and Marjorie, 102 with Sycamore Care Centre manager, Amy.

Peggy also recounted memorabilia she owned such as teacups with the Queen’s face on. “She was a wonderful Queen”, Peggy said, also mentioning the former Queen’s work with the Commonwealth.

Peggy tuned in to watch King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday May 6, telling us of how she “loved” the gold carriage which the King and Queen arrived in.

The party was organised by Activities Coordinator for Sycamore Care Centre, Michelle who wanted to give the residents an event to look forward to, and enjoy themselves on the day.

Sycamore Care Centre held a coronation party for their residents.

Manager of the care home, Amy West was full of praise for Michelle and recognised her hard work and dedication to the residents. She said: “Michelle is a phenomenal woman. She has been absolutely wonderful since she joined us, and we can’t thank her enough.”

