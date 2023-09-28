Boldon cinema to showcase iconic movies to celebrate Black History Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cinema chain has announced they will be screening three iconic movies to celebrate Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip hop this October.

Cineworld, which has a venue located in Boldon Leisure Park on Abingdon Way, are proud to announce their curated selection of movies which will celebrate black actors and creators, Do The Right Thing, Boyz n the Hood and Straight Outta Compton.

The first movie to be screened will be Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing on Tuesday, October 10. The 1989 comedy-drama film is known for its poignant social commentary and memorable characters, exploring race, culture and community. The film also has an iconic hip hop soundtrack, which serves as a backdrop to the film’s themes.

The second movie is the powerful, coming-of-age drama, Boyz n the Hood, which will be screened on Tuesday, October 17. The 1991 movie which stars well-known actors such as Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett portrays friendship, family and the challenges faced by young African Americans. It is also known to feature an iconic hip hop soundtrack.

The final movie screened to celebrate Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip hop is the 2015 film, Straight Outta Compton. The movie depicts the rise of the hip hop group NWA, and the impact they had on music and culture.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, please visit the Cineworld website.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience these cinematic classics on the big screen and join us in celebrating Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip hop this October.