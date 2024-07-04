Boldon Cineworld could close as chain chops a quarter of UK venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boldon Cineworld is at risk of closure with the chain set to shut a quarter of its UK venues.

The cinema chain, which currently runs around 100 sites across the country one of which is in South Tyneside, is expected to launch closures as part of a formal restructuring plan.

Sky News reported that the group, which was taken private last year, will also seek renegotiated rents on around 50 other cinemas, with the remaining roughly 25 sites untouched by the process.

The group, which also runs the Picturehouse chain, is among cinema firms to have been knocked by the growth of streaming services, delays to releases following actor and writer strikes, and the increased cost-of-living for customers.

Sky reported that the restructuring proposals were expected to be formally outlined to creditors including landlords in the coming weeks.

It is understood that financial services firm AlixPartners is acting as an adviser during the process.

The group was listed on the London Stock Exchange until last year, when it was taken over by investors and hedge funds after it had been hamstrung by its multibillion-pound debt pile.