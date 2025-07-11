Google

A man who threw bricks at his neighbour and caused a wound to his head in a New Year’s Day attack has kept his freedom.

Jon Etchells lived next door to his victim in Boldon Colliery and there had been "issues" between them but never any violence. Newcastle Crown Court heard that changed when the victim returned home at just after midnight on January 1 last year.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover said: "The complainant returned home but was unable to open his door due to a fault. "He walked to the rear of the address with his keys in his hand and the defendant came out and ran into the rear yard before picking up bricks and throwing them at the complainant.

"He threw three bricks. The second brick struck the complainant's left side of his forehead causing a wound." Miss Glover said the "deep laceration" to the victim's head had to be stitched at hospital.

Etchells, 36, now of High Street, Ferryhill, County Durham, who claimed he thought the keys the victim was carrying were a knife, admitted unlawful wounding. The victim said in an impact statement, which was read in court, he was left nervous to leave his home and has a scar on his head.

Judge Stephen Earl told Etchells: "This is a very serious matter, the reality is if you throw bricks at people the likelihood is you are going to hurt someone quite badly. Bricks are for building walls, not throwing at people."

Etchells was sentenced to 15 months suspended for two year with programme and rehabilitation requirements. He was ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation. Rachel Hedworth, defending, said Etchells has since moved away, has spent time abiding by a curfew, has caring responsibilities and employment prospects.