Boldon CA Girls And Ladies FC is hosting a Halloween night in a bid to raise as much money as possible for two charities that have helped members of the club.

The club is not funded so rely on donations and money raised from events to keep the club going. All funds that are raised go directly back into the club whether it be providing kits or equipment for the girls and ladies.

Now the club want to support two charities through a Halloween event they have organised next month.

The first charity they have chosen is Red Sky Foundation, set up by couple Sergio and Emma Petrucci when their daughter Luna had life-saving surgery in 2015.

The charity raises vital funds for babies and children with heart problems in the North East.

The charities and individuals the club is supporting

One of the club's players lost a family member at just three months old - Indie-Rae who was born with a heart defect.

Her family are very much involved in the club and were left devastated by the infant's death. The charity were a massive support to the family and the club wants to give back to Red Sky Foundation.

The Halloween event taking place at The Unionist Club in South Shields at the end of next month will also raise funds for Impact North East who provide counselling for all mental health matters.

The service has been vital to Grace, an U16 player who is currently hospitalised with ‘nervosa anorexia’.

Grace has been fighting this condition for a number of years and continues to battle this disorder with support from her family, the club and team mates.

Sue Bestford, Parent and Development Coach from Boldon Girls said: "Both of these charities mean a lot to members of the club and we'd really like to raise as much as we can for them.

"All the girls on the team have such a great bond and so do the parents so it's a great opportunity for everyone to come together to raise money for these causes."

The club have set up a funding page which you can donate to by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/boldon-girls-halloween-fundraiser