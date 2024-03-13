Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mono Hair Design, based in Boldon Colliery, has been recognised amongst the winners of the Fresha Awards 2023.

The Fresha Awards honour the top beauty and wellness businesses in the UK. Over 100,000 businesses were assessed across several criteria throughout 2023, including the volume of client reviews gathered, average star rating received, and total number of online bookings confirmed.

Mono Hair Design excelled in all areas, securing its place in the exclusive ‘Best in Class’ tier amongst Fresha's network of partners.

Mono Hair Design win national award Credit: JAM Prints and Marketing

For over 35 years, Mono Hair Design, has offered a range of customised beauty, hair, and spa treatments and professional advice, dedicated to providing the highest quality of service for their clients who, although based in Boldon, come from all over the region to see their favourite stylist/beautician from their long serving staff.

Salon owner, Kath Thompson said: “This award is a true testament to our team's dedication to our clients. It will help as we look to continue setting the standard in 2024 and beyond."

Posting on social media celebrating their win, Mono Hair Design said: "Thank you to all our wonderful clients who've shared their experiences on our reviews. We have a hard working dedicated team at Mono and it's lovely to receive this award."

Fresha's Awards recognises businesses that demonstrate excellence in the beauty industry, acting as a seal of approval for potential clients.