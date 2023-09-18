Watch more videos on Shots!

A group who look after Boldon Pond and the wildlife there are calling for action to be taken following illegal fishing causing problems at the site.

The members who volunteer time to look after the swans and their cygnets at the pond have faced numerous problems in the pond, even resulting in death of the wildlife due to people fishing illegally.

The site strictly points out there is to be no fishing but it doesn’t stop people from going into the pond to do so.

Due to a gap in the fence and lack of security people are trespassing onto the site to fish, leaving behind rubbish and fishing wire which gets left in the pond.

One of the injured cygnet Credit: Carol Yung

One cygnet has already died due to rubbish left behind by fishermen and another had to be saved due to the fishing wire being wrapped around its neck.

Members of the group have fought tirelessly and contacted a number of organisations and individuals to help put a stop to this and protect the wildlife.

Carol Yung, a member of the group said: “We are sick and tired of the fishermen taking no notice of the signs and what we say to them.

“We do what we do for the good of the community because they enjoy seeing what goes on at the pond but these people coming to illegally fish just don’t care.

Fish wire left in the pond causing harm to wildlifeCredit: Carol Yung

"The pond needs to be secured at the back to stop people getting in and help keep the wildlife safe."

As well as illegal fishing the pond is also suffering from anti-social behaviour from teenagers leaving rubbish and causing disruption.

An Environment Agency Spokesperson said: “Illegal fishing undermines our efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. We have not received any reports of illegal fishing on Boldon Pond, but we will include this location in future routine licence patrols.

“Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The land where the pond is situated has been owned by UK Land Estates since February this year with Knight Frank working as the management company.

Phil Moorin, investment director at UK Land Estates said: “As a company that cares about preserving nature and protecting the environment, we want to ensure that the pond is not used for fishing and that people are not using the space in a way that is harmful to the wildlife in the area.

"This is a natural, open space, that is best left undisturbed to add the greatest ecological value to the wildlife in the area.