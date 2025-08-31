A RAF veteran is set to have a full military funeral thanks to the local community.

John Thomas Gray, an ex Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran from Boldon Colliery, sadly passed at the age of 91 on August 3.

Following his passing, Richard Dalton Funerals, on Whiteleas Way, in South Shields, has revealed that John has no family or friends to attend his funeral.

As a result, the funeral director issued a heartfelt appeal to the local community in South Tyneside for riders, veteran riders, and anyone else who wants to pay their respects to the RAF veteran and escort John on his last ride.

Thanks to the power of social media, John is now set to have a full military service at his funeral following support from the local community online.

The Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) Newcastle has confirmed that RAF Boulmer and Leeming will be sending personnel, with local RAFA branches also attending the service.

RAFA Newcastle’s treasurer Bill Houston has also confirmed that the Royal British Legion will be attending with standards and the Veteran’s Bikers Association will hold a guard of honour.

There will also be a bugler and piper in attendance at John’s funeral.

Riders are asked to meet up at Richard Dalton Funerals, on Whiteleas Way from 8am on Wednesday, September 3, and be ready to leave when the hearse carrying John’s body is outside.

The escort will take John to South Shields Crematorium, on John Reid Road, for the service.

Full details for the service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/769964152449552.

The Shields Gazette understands that the families of other veterans have been reaching out for support to remember their own loved ones following posts about John on social media.

Anyone who requires assistance can reach out to [email protected] and RAFA volunteers will do their best to help.