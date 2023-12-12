Boldon Village Hall reopens for use following a five year closure
Boldon Village Hall has not been open for the last five years.
Boldon Village Hall is once again open to the public after the building has not been open since 2018.
The hall in Boldon Colliery has now been taken over by Boldon Community Association who will manage to day to day running of the facility.
To celebrate the reopening of the village hall an official opening event took place with former England Lioness legend Jill Scott MBE, South Tyneside mayor John McCabe, Boldon CA manager Sue Topping and chair Gordon French.
Local ward councillors and SAFC Mascot Samson the Cat were also in attendance of the launch event.
Boldon Village Hall will house the food bank which is available from 9.30am - 2.30pm Monday to Friday.
Plans have already been made for a range on activities and event to kick of the New Year including:
Launch of Mayor's Award - Thursday 11 January, 4pm - 5.30 for Year Six and Year Seven girls. This is ran in partnership with The Foundation of Light to complete a personal challenge in preparation for The Duke of Edinburgh Award. For further information contact Boldon CA on 01915368085.
There will also be an early afternoon luncheon Club followed by a game of bingo starting Tuesday, 9 January from 11.30am.
Staff will also be working in partnership with the Foundation of Light and ASDA to deliver other activities.
Sue Topping, Centre Manager at Boldon CA said: "The Village Hall will endeavour to make the Community Centres offer totally inclusive as the Village Hall is handy for residents of our community who may have any mobility issues."