Book celebrating South Shields World War II heroes to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stories of 13 South Shields heroes will be published on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to chronicle the experiences of Sanddancers during World War II.
South Shields Heroes of World War II- Their Finest Hour brings together the accounts of the men, women and children of South Shields as told by family members.
Receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters
Published on 6th June, the book features D-Day stories including that of Stanley Ramsey who spend five years in a prisoner of war camp doing slave labour and Eleanor Miles- a 99-year-old Wren- who tells her own story.
Colonel Ann Clouston OBE, one of the book’s contributors, said: “We will remember them, words spoken every November but as time goes on less and less remembered. This book brings together the real stories of the real people of South Shields in their own words. Not just the military stories, but the impact on women and children. A fantastic initiative by South Shields Local History Group has ensured that, we will remember them.”
Terry Ford of the South Shields Local History Group recorded and transcribed over 50 people’s stories to produce the book which spans World War II.
The book will launched at Ocean Road Community Association on 6th June from 5:15. It will be available for purchase from The Word and online at The Great British Bookshop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.