Over 50 people’s stories were transcribed for the book.

The stories of 13 South Shields heroes will be published on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to chronicle the experiences of Sanddancers during World War II.

South Shields Heroes of World War II- Their Finest Hour brings together the accounts of the men, women and children of South Shields as told by family members.

99-year-old Eleanor Miles tells her story in her own words.

Published on 6th June, the book features D-Day stories including that of Stanley Ramsey who spend five years in a prisoner of war camp doing slave labour and Eleanor Miles- a 99-year-old Wren- who tells her own story.

Stanley Ramsey spent five years in a POW camp doing slave labour and was then forced to walk nearly 1,000 miles on a “Long March”.

Colonel Ann Clouston OBE, one of the book’s contributors, said: “We will remember them, words spoken every November but as time goes on less and less remembered. This book brings together the real stories of the real people of South Shields in their own words. Not just the military stories, but the impact on women and children. A fantastic initiative by South Shields Local History Group has ensured that, we will remember them.”

Terry Ford of the South Shields Local History Group recorded and transcribed over 50 people’s stories to produce the book which spans World War II.