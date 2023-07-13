South Tyneside Council and its partners are running free Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) clubs.

The clubs are funded by the Department of Educatuon and are free for those aged five to 16 who are entitled to benefit-related free school meals.

Young people with additional needs up to the age of 18 are also eligible for the free clubs.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the activities for this summer include games, sports, dancing, crafts and outdoor challenges.

South Shields Town Hall.

Each child and young person who attends the events will also receive a nutritious meal at each one.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families’ Social Care, said: “The six week summer holiday brings additional pressure for families, particularly at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We hope that by providing these clubs we are able to help families who are struggling financially while giving their children an opportunity to make new friends, try new experiences, learn new skills and have fun.

“I know times are hard for a lot of people at the moment but the criteria for running these clubs are set by the Department for Education which stipulates that children must be in receipt of benefit-related free school meals to take advantage of them.

“We run a trust-based booking system to allow those families who will benefit the most to access them.”

The clubs are set to run from July 22 until Septemer 3 but places must be booked in advance.