Borough backing for auto industry awards

South Tyneside is helping the people working to secure the next generation of the North East’s automotive industry.

Invest South Tyneside is sponsoring the School Engagement Award at the Northeast Automotive Alliacne Awards, to be held at The Roker Hotel in Sunderland on Friday, February 1.

We were delighted with the quality of entries this year and it was pleasing to see new companies and individuals come forward. Paul Butler

NEAA chief executive Paul Butlker is looking forward to repeating the success of last year’s inaugural event.

“We were delighted with the quality of entries this year and it was pleasing to see new companies and individuals come forward. The judges have had some difficult decisions to make as all applicants clearly demonstrated their passion, contribution and commitment to the regions automotive sector.

“I look forward to celebrating with all nominees and the wider North East automotive sector at the upcoming awards dinner on 1st February.”

The organisation has now revealed the 14 shortlisted individuals and companies who will be in the running for awards and this year’s ceremony, which is sponsored by Make It Sunderland.

Invest South Tyneside’s School Engagement Award will be contested by Calsonic Kansei UK Ltd and Unipres (UK) Limited, while the Outstanding Contribution Award will go to Graham Bagley, Nissan Europe Construction Manager, or John Barnett, Operations Director with Calsonic Kansei North East.

The Apprentice Award, which has this year been renamed in honour of South Tyneside businessman Geoff Ford, will be contested by Kaylee McNally, of Arlington Automotive, and Sophie Messner, from Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK Ltd.

The Graduate Award will be collected by Daniel Taylor, of Arlington Automotive, or Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK Ltd’s Jane Langton, while the Innovation Award will be an all Lear affair, with the trophy going to Lear Corporation Sunderland Foam Plant or Lear JIT Sunderland Seating.

The Business Competitiveness Award will be between Adient Seating Ltd and Lear Corporation PTY, while Hyperdrive Innovation and Tomlinson Hall make up the shortlist for SME Company of the Year Award.

To book for the awards visit: www.northeastautomotivealliance.com/neaa-membership-services/events/neaa-annual-awards-2019