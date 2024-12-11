A South Tyneside ex-military man who owes more than £9,000 to the courts from past offending has been spared extra expense – despite a new conviction.

Borough magistrates told Dillon Lawson, 29, he does not have to pay standard court costs or victim surcharge due to his high debt level.

But Lawson, of Beach Road, South Shields, must compensate retailer Tesco for £350 of bottled vodka he stole from one of its branches.

He also swiped £260 of diffusers from clothing firm Next’s outlet in Waterloo Square, South Shields, but they were found and returned unused.

Lawson struck twice at Tesco at Towers Place, Simonside, South Shields, on Saturday, August 8, and at Next on Monday, September 23.

The dad fell back into crime and committed the offence against Next just four days after being released from a 22-week prison term.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “The defendant entered Tesco twice, at 6pm and 9pm, and took bottles of vodka from the shelves and ran out without paying.

“At Next, police received a report that diffusers had been stolen from the store. They were given a description of the defendant and were able to apprehend him.

“The diffusers were found in a bag, and they were returned to the shop.

“Given the total of goods stolen, the starting point is a low-level community order, to a medium level community order.”

Lawson pleaded guilty to three counts of shop theft and asked for three other same offences – one against Next and two against food store Herons - to be taken into account.

He has 15 previous convictions from 49 offences, of which 40 are thefts from shops, the last in September.

The clerk of the court confirmed Lawson owes £9,184 in past fines and costs and a distress warrant – demanding payment – has been issued.

Val Bell, defending, said: “Mr Lawson left the armed services in 2021.

“I accept that his record is not great and there are a number of convictions for shop theft after he left the armed services.

“He is someone who in the past has used cocaine. He tells me this is no longer a problem.

“He was released from custody on September 19, and there is the offence on September 23. The temptation was there.

“He was arrested in October and questioned on all matters, and he made full admissions. He has appeared today to plead guilty.

“He has, he accepts, on a couple of occasions used cocaine but it’s not a problem.”

Magistrates ordered Lawson to pay Tesco full compensation and sentenced him to an absolute discharge for the theft from Next.

Gary Cracknell, chair of the bench, told him there would be no costs or surcharge due to his financial difficulties.

He added: “The bench takes note that you are trying to turn your life around.”