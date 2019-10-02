Boy rescued after getting leg stuck in bench while on school trip at South Shields pier
A nine-year-old boy was rescued by fire fighters after getting his leg stuck in a bench on South Shields pier while on a school trip.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service received a call from a teacher reporting a boy trapped on South Shields pier.
The youngster, who the fire service named as Jenson, aged nine, had his leg stuck in a bench around 100m along the pier while on a day trip with the school.
Crews from South Shields were sent to the scene to rescue Jenson.
They used a tool to bend the bench to free his leg.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully, the firefighters were able to free him and put a smile back on his face.
“The firefighters calmed him down quickly.”
They were called at At 11.29am on Wednesday, October 2, and left the scene at 11.43am and thankfully, Jenson was not injured.