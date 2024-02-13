News you can trust since 1849
Brand-new daytime clubbing experience comes to South Shields bar

Level Up is hosting the “full clubbing experience” on a Sunday afternoon in March.
By Holly Allton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
A brand-new clubbing event is launching in South Shields, guaranteed to be an instant hit with those who feel they are too old for a night out on the town. 

The event, which is named Church: The Au Takeover, will be hosted by South Shields bar Level Up, which opened last year in the town centre.

The promotional poster for the event says: “For those who still want to go clubbing and still get up for work on Monday…”

The event ensures “the full clubbing experience”, but on a Sunday afternoon rather than into the early hours of the morning. 

The event is for over 21s, as owner Kerrie Ann Churchill explained: “Especially for school mums and anyone who's got to work Monday morning but still wants the full clubbing experience.

“You can literally get drunk, have a dance and get food for less than £20 and still be home to get your 8 hours of sleep to be fresh on Monday.”

Level Up is hosting the “full clubbing experience” on a Sunday afternoon in March.

Drinks will be offered for £3, including all spirits, cocktails and bottles. 

There will also be different genres of music played at the event including soul, funk, disco and dance courtesy of DJs; Will Etch, Shaun Nikka and James Fulton.

The first ever Church: The Au Takeover event will be held on Sunday, March 3 between the hours of 4pm and 10pm. Entry is priced at £3 per person. 

