Brand-new gaming spot to open in Durham leading to 25 jobs

A brand-new gaming spot is set to open in Durham’s city centre, creating 25 new jobs for the community.

YuMe World Durham will be opening its doors to the public in March, following a £1.3 investment.

The premium games and entertainment centre which already has a venue in Newcastle’s The Gate, will be launching a second location in Durham’s Riverwalk complex.

YuMe World Durham will boast a vibrant state-of-the-art arcade centre which will allow customers access to timeless arcade classics and newer “cutting-edge” titles.

With a brand-new location will also come a new feature as YuMe World Durham will also have a dessert restaurant, serving us premium sweet treats, gelato, soft serve ice cream, thick milkshakes and more.

John Sullivan, Managing Director of YuMe World Group, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the YuMe World brand as we introduce our first ever YuMe Desserts offering alongside our entertainment experience in one of the country’s most historic and stunning cities.

“I am genuinely thrilled to offer families, students, and visitors of this great city with a first-class leisure venue.

“This harmonious blend of competitive socialising and the indulgence in luxurious desserts signifies a pioneering experience - the first of its kind in the UK.

“As YuMe World Newcastle has shown, the business caters to all ages and has proven to be immensely popular among families and students alike."

YuMe World Durham

He continued: "It doesn't matter if you’re six or sixty – adults love it and experience a nostalgic thrill from arcade family fun that transports them back to their own childhood days.

“The venue provides a safe, inclusive, and positive environment where individuals of all ages can come together to enjoy gaming, indulge in delightful desserts, and forge enduring memories.

“There’s nowhere quite like this in Durham so to bring something so fresh to the city centre is extremely exciting.”

Ahead of the launch in March, YuMe World has already revealed exciting offers that customers will be able to take advantage of when the doors open.

These offers include; Discount Days on Mondays and Tuesdays, Student Day on Wednesday and Date Day on Thursdays.

Sullivan added: “Our mission statement is, uniting friends and families to live for the fun times and laugh with those they love.