Brand-new North East play shines a light on care homes

A brand-new play which will look at life behind the doors of a care home, will be heading to top South Shields theatre venue, The Customs House this Autumn.

The play, which is named Beyond Caring was written by Christina Castling and co-produced by Queen’s Hall Arts Centre and Gala Durham, will be embarking on a tour of the North East, arriving at The Customs House on Wednesday, October 18 at 7pm.

Beyond Caring will perform a humorous yet heartbreaking story of care homes, with the script based on real-life interviews with care home residents, their relatives and staff members.

The powerful new play, will tell the story of three main characters, care home resident Queenie, who is played by Judie Earl who is staging a protest to have a cigarette without being supervised, Elaine, played by Jacqueline Phillips, whose mum is decided whether to go into a care home and Alex, played by Rosie Stancliffe who is a staff member in the Cedar Point Care Home.

Playwright and creator of Beyond Caring, Christina Castling explained: “In 2021, as part of the research and development phase of the play, I interviewed carers, residents and their relatives at care homes across the North East of England to better understand the reality of life working, living or supporting someone living in a care home.

“Alongside fascinating conversations with academics, social workers, and care home managers, the result is a play that shines a light on often hilarious and hard-hitting experiences and asks crucial questions about ageing, identity and adult care provision.”

Dr Clare Winter, Counselling Psychologist at Care Home Wellbeing Service, who shared her thoughts during the research and development of the play, said: “Covid19 tragically demonstrated how the needs of older people, their relatives and carers can be forgotten if not championed. It is vital for today’s society that older people’s stories are truly heard and valued. This is a timely and necessary project. I believe that Beyond Caring champions our carers’ work, gives them an authentic voice and can be a real vehicle for reflection that is much needed.”

Beyond Caring will also feature at two celebration events in Durham and Darlington, which will encourage care staff to explore their wellbeing.