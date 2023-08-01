Brand-new potato cafe to open in former South Shields deli

A brand-new cafe specialising in baked potatoes is set to open this month in South Shields.

The Spud Inn will be opening on Mortimer Road, in the building that was formerly used as Sam’s Deli, which closed a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cafe, which is owned by Kate Marchant, who also runs Armstrong’s Bar in South Shields, will be serving a variety of healthy options, including jacket potatoes, sandwiches and breakfasts, as well as a coffee.

Kate will be officially opening the doors of The Spud Inn on Monday, August 7, and welcoming brand-new customers from 8am.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Kate explained how she has been gearing up for The Spud Inn’s opening with the help of family and friends as she said: “My son and I have worked long hours to get it ready for opening. My husband has helped at weekends as he works away through the week. It’s been hard going but I have finally got there. A few of my regulars in my bar have helped too, which I really appreciate.”

The Spud Inn will look to cater for all, and customers can choose to sit in the dining area, or take their food away. As Kate comes from a fitness and nutrition background, her main focus is to provide healthy options on the menu.