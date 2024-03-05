Brand-new South Shields events company to host exciting Mother’s Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new entertainment company based in South Shields will be kicking off with an exciting Mother’s Day event at The Clover & Wolf.

Quinn Creative are bringing a unique Mother’s Day event to the heart of South Shields town centre, promising beautifully presented high tea as well as an exciting performance.

Taking place on Sunday, March 10 (Mother’s Day) at 12.30pm, Quinn Creative will present Mother’s Day High Tea at the Clover & Wolf, which is located at Brigham Place in South Shields.

For only £19.95, guests will be able to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea made up of savoury and sweet treats, presented in a beautiful box.

Newcastle singer Sam Rea will be the entertainment for the afternoon, performing a live set of swing hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, as well as the more modern Robbie Williams and Michael Buble.

Stephen Sullivan, Events Coordinator for Quinn Creative said: “We are very excited to bring this event to the Clover & Wolf. Having worked in the hospitality sector in South Shields for 20 years now, this is an exciting new chapter.

“We have hosted Mother’s Day events in other venues throughout South Shields but this is a new one for us. We have a range of exciting events planned throughout the year but this is our first one with Quinn Creative. We aim to make it a wonderful afternoon that will create lasting memories.”

Quinn Creative’s Mother’s Day High Tea will be held in the Clover & Wolf’s function suite, which has lift access available.

Tickets can be purchased from the Quinn Creative Facebook page, or by email at [email protected].