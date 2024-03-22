Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperatures are very slowly rising once again after the depths of winter, and with the spring equinox now in the past, we can all look forward to longer evenings to enjoy, but when will this come and how will the daylight we see change?

When do the clocks change in the UK?

Every March and October, clocks across the UK are changed to mark the start of British Summer Time and Daylight Savings Time respectively, and this year the first change comes into force on Sunday, March 31.

Clocks will then change again on Sunday, October 27.

Do clocks go forwards or backwards in March?

The first change of the year sees clocks across the UK go forward one hour at 1am, resulting in one less hour of sleep that night.

When will the sun set in South Tyneside after the clocks change?

Changes this month will givethe country lighter mornings and darker evenings. On the day before the change, South Shields will see the true daylight until 6:40pm while the next day it will remain until 7:42pm.

When is the longest day of the year?

The day the UK sees the longest daylight hours is known as the summer solstice and falls on June 20 each year.

Does my phone change the time automatically when the clocks go forward and back?

