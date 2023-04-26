Two brothers have been jailed after a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol, smashing windows and biting part of someone’s ear off.

Stephen, 36, and John McCabe’s, 35, day of offending happened on 4th April last year, commencing when they kicked through the glass doors of a petrol station in Gateshead in the early hours.

The pair then threatened the shop assistant, who was forced to hide in the back office while they stole alcohol and vapes.

Stephen MaCabe

After visiting their sister’s home to drink heavily, Stephen attacked another man and bit part of his ear off.

The same afternoon, both brothers travelled to Sunderland where they shouted abuse at people outside a city-centre hostel.

After being asked to leave the site they smashed the windows of the builty.

They then approached a driving instructor’s car while he was taking a pupil for a lesson. The thugs threatened the instructor and pupil, telling them to get out of the car. John had a knife and threatened to stab the pupil unless she got out.

The victims were able to escape, with the brothers throwing glass beer bottles at the car windscreen, smashing it in the process.

Stephen admitted burglary, unlawful wounding, two charges of criminal damage, attempted robbery and assaulting emergency workers and was sentenced to six years in prison.

John McCabe

John admitted one count of burglary, two charges of criminal damage, attempted robbery, having a bladed article and assault on emergency workers. He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Following their sentencing, Detective Constable Ashleigh Wilson, Of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a shocking case with multiple victims who were put through terrifying ordeals.

“The behaviour of both men was completely unacceptable and following our investigation they were rightly put before the courts and jailed.

“No-one in our communities should have to tolerate this type of criminality and the prison sentences handed out to both Stephen and John McCabe reflect the seriousness of their offending.

“Credit goes to our officers who were able to quickly trace the whereabouts of the pair, subdue them and get them into custody.

“We would also like to thank the victims and witnesses who have supported our investigation with valuable information. They have been a huge help in bringing both men to justice.”