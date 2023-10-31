Bruce Springsteen set to play Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruce Springsteen has announced on Tuesday, October 31, that he will be playing at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, once again in 2024.

The Boss has revealed a 22-show stadium run across Europe, with the Sunderland date on Wednesday, May 22, being only one of three in the UK.

Bruce Springsteen will play Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in May 2024. Photo: Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the show will be on sale from Friday, November 3, at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk and AEGPresents.co.uk.

The show will mark a return to the North East for Springsteen, who was last on the stage at the Stadium of Light on June 21, 2012, with his Wrecking Ball tour.

The announcement follows on from a trio of successful gigs at the Stadium last summer, with Beyoncé performing on her Renaissance World Tour on May 23 and Pink putting on a performance over two nights with her Summer Carnival tour on June 10 and 11.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.