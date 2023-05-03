Bruno Guimarães and his fiancee Ana Lidia Martins celebrate Newcastle United win

A Newcastle United WAG has shared her love for the city on an Instagram post, following Newcastle United’s recent win against Southampton.

The fiance of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, Ana Lidia Martins shared an emotional post to her Instagram account, which boasts 64.9 thousand followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old nutritionist from Brazil, shared a carousel of images to her feed , which included herself and fiance Bruno with their young son Matteo, who was born in October of last year.

She captioned the post: “A day to remember! We LOVE this team, this city, this people” alongside a black heart emoji and a white heart emoji to represent Newcastle United’s home colours.

The post racked up over 15 thousand likes, and just under 300 comments. Three of the comments were from Ana’s partner Bruno, who said: “I can’t live without you”, “Loves of my life” and “What a happiness” in three separate comments. The messages to his fiancee were left in his native language of Portuguese, but were able to be translated on the social media platform.

Fellow WAG Thays Gondim, who is engaged to Newcastle United player Joelinton, also commented on the post, writing: “Perfect! I love you guys”, alongside five red heart emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United fans also took to the comments to dub Bruno and Ana as “adoptive Geordies”, while some pointed out that their son Matteo is a full Geordie due to being born in the city.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and his girlfriend Ana Lidia Martins applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The win being celebrated that day was a 3-1 defeat against Southampton, which took place at St James’ Park on Sunday, April 30.