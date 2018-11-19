Bus and two cars involved in rush hour collision

A road was closed off to traffic at the height of rush hour after two cars and a bus were involved in a crash.

Northumbria Police was called to Temple Park Road in South Shields after the number 12 Stagecoach service, which was heading towards The Nook, was involved in a smash with a black Mercedes.

Northumbria Police closed off Temple Park Road following the crash.

A white SUV was also damaged in the incident and left the road.

A spokesman for the force said: "There were minor injuries only and we had to close off the road for a short while as we got recovery of the vehicles under way."

The incident happened at 5.10pm, with the road open within the hour.

The North East Ambulance Service also sent one of its Hazardous Area Response Teams to the scene and has confirmed no one needed hospital treatment.

The aftermath of the incident earlier this evening.

Stagecoach has said its driver and passengers were not injured.