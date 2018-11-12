Bus services diverted following accident

Buses have had to be diverted following an accident this morning.

Go North East says services 26 and 27 are not running from Hebburn Station Road and are diverting via Campbell Park Road (Wordsworth Avenue).

Service 9 is also being diverted at present.

There is no mention of whereabouts exactly the accident has taken place.

Go North East tweeted: "Due to an accident, there is no service at Hebburn Station Rd (ASDA). Services 26 & 27 are diverting via Campbell Park Rd (Wordsworth Avenue), and are omitting Station R & Victoria Rd East.

"Service 9 is diverting via Hedgley Rd, Campbell Park Rd & Victoria Rd East."