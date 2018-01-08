Business backing helps keep South Shields charity base dry

A South Shields charity has been awarded almost £500,000 towards major renovation work.

The Charles Young Centre has received £4,950 from The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need.

Gordon Robertshaw, from the centre, said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much needed funds to support our charity.

“The charity provides facilities for the elderly and disabled giving them a daily healthy meal, social inclusion with others and enables them to be more independent.

“The funding will be used towards replacing the felt on the roof which is currently leaking.

“We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the fundraising – it’s been a great help to us.”

Denise Smith, store manager of the Screwfix outlet, in South Shields, said: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation.

“Staff from across the business have held a variety of fundraising events to raise vital funds. So it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”

The Screwfix Foundation, which launched in 2013, donates much needed funding to help a variety of local projects throughout the UK.

It also works closely with two national charity partners, Barnardo’s children’s charity and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Relevant projects from across South Shields are invited to apply online for a share of the funding at screwfixfoundation.com